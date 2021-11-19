Caliber Collision Partners with Bosch for Diagnostic Scanning

Caliber Collision announced a new strategic relationship with Bosch, the global supplier of automotive aftermarket components and service solutions. A next-generation diagnostic scanning and technology platform from Bosch is expected to be implemented in all Caliber Collision centers by the end of 2022. The Bosch product features new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) scanning software that will support the always-evolving needs of the collision and mechanical repair industries.

The Bosch scanning innovation will help Caliber Collision continue to be an industry leader through streamlined diagnostic data and workflows, thus repairing today’s complex vehicles more effectively and efficiently.

“Adding new OEM diagnostic