CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber Collision Partners with Bosch for Diagnostic Scanning

Caliber Collision Partners with Bosch for Diagnostic Scanning

By Leave a Comment

Caliber Collision announced a new strategic relationship with Bosch, the global supplier of automotive aftermarket components and service solutions. A next-generation diagnostic scanning and technology platform from Bosch is expected to be implemented in all Caliber Collision centers by the end of 2022. The Bosch product features new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) scanning software that will support the always-evolving needs of the collision and mechanical repair industries.

The Bosch scanning innovation will help Caliber Collision continue to be an industry leader through streamlined diagnostic data and workflows, thus repairing today’s complex vehicles more effectively and efficiently.

“Adding new OEM diagnostic

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey