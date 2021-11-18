U.S. Traffic Volume Near 2019 Levels in September

September traffic bounced back from August decline to third best month since start of pandemic compared to 2019.

Travel volume in September increased on a year-over-year basis and the decrease compared to 2019 levels was the third smallest since the start of the pandemic. Travel for the month of September is estimated at 266.7 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration. September’s traffic volume represents an increase of 7.9% or 19.5 billion vehicle miles above September 2020.

The September result reverses a monthly decline in traffic volume when compared to the