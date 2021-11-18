CollisionWeek

U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA Administrator

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee held a hearing entitled “A Discussion with Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.”

During the hearing, committee members discussed a variety of topics with Guzman, ranging from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) Program, to supply chain and labor issues facing small businesses, to the Biden Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The administrator in turn gave an update on small business assistance programs and laid out her plans for the future

