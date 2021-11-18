Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires Empire Auto Parts

Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm, announced its acquisition of Empire Auto Parts, a distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Totowa, N.J., Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states. With a vast assortment of top-quality products and a fleet of vehicles providing same-day or next-day delivery, Empire delivers unmatched service to its collision repair center partners. Empire’s product offering covers more than 40,000 parts, including bumper covers, lamps, hoods, fenders, trunk lids, grills, bezels, door mirrors, and other products.

“Since its founding