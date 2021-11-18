IAA and Fastlane Partner to Streamline Total Loss Claims Settlements

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced a strategic industry partnership with Fastlane, a process automation technology company, to leverage its LossExpress solution, a secure platform that connects insurers with the largest active lienholder network in the United States. As the exclusive salvage provider partner to Fastlane, IAA is now positioned to become the first salvage company in the industry to reach full lender coverage for total loss claims through its Loan Payoff tool.

Integrating the LossExpress functionality will effectively expand lender coverage to nearly 100% within the IAA Loan Payoff portal while maintaining all the benefits of the existing product. LossExpress