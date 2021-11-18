Copart Reports Revenue of $810 Million in Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported revenue of $810.1 million for its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $217.2 million, or 36.6%, from the previous year. Gross profit was $385.0 million, up $88.3 million, or 29.7% during the quarter and net income was $260.4 million, an increase of $60.1 million, or 30.0%, from the same period last year

Excluding the impact of certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, were $1.07, and $0.79, respectively, which was an increase