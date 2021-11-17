Sedgwick Introduces End-to-End Automotive Claims Solution

Solution includes access to 2,000 collision repair facility DRP network.

Sedgwick, a global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has launched a comprehensive, end-to-end automotive loss adjusting, claims administration and product recall offering. This complete solution is available in the U.S., thanks to Sedgwick’s presence in all 50 states and service offerings across Canada and around the world.

Sedgwick’s comprehensive solution includes auto liability loss adjusting, claims administration, personal injury protection (PIP) medical bill review and subrogation services, appraisals and compliance reviews, recall and remediation support and a direct repair program (DRP) network comprising over 2,000 vetted