D&M Auto Body Named Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year by AASP/NJ

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) named D&M Auto Body of Old Bridge, N.J. the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year award recipient. Shop manager Dennis Cataldo, Jr., AASP/NJ collision chairman, accepted the award on the collision repair facility’s behalf.

“This award was established in honor of a member who gave his life to the association,” AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell said during the presentation. “Stan Wilson happened to be my personal