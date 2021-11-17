CIECA Announces 2021 Award Winners

CIECA announced its 2021 award recipients on November 3 at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nev.

Award recipients included:

Electronic Commerce Company of the Year:

Car-Part.com, accepted by Jeff Schroder, Founding CEO

Car-Part.com received this award for its extensive committee involvement and promoting CIECA Standards throughout the industry. Thank you to Jeff Schroder as well as Car-Part.com employees Steve Betley, Mike Hastings, Jeff Dietrich, Vic Halpin, Kelly Lawlor and Joanna Cohen for their committee involvement and dedication.

Outstanding Contribution:

Tom McGarry, for