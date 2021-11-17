CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CAR Coalition Survey Says 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Federal Right to Repair Legislation

CAR Coalition Survey Says 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Federal Right to Repair Legislation

By Leave a Comment

According to new study, consumers opposed to vehicle manufacturers’ use of design patents to restrict options for common repair parts, like bumpers and side mirrors.

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has released a national survey of vehicle-owning voters, showing strong support for action on federal right to repair legislation, like the bipartisan Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act that was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.

According to the group, the study results indicate:

  • 78%
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey