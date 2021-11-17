CAR Coalition Survey Says 78% of Vehicle-Owning Voters Support Federal Right to Repair Legislation

According to new study, consumers opposed to vehicle manufacturers’ use of design patents to restrict options for common repair parts, like bumpers and side mirrors.

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has released a national survey of vehicle-owning voters, showing strong support for action on federal right to repair legislation, like the bipartisan Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act that was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.

According to the group, the study results indicate: