AirPro Diagnostics Partners with VSG’s Chief Collision Technology

AirPro Diagnostics announced a strategic partnership agreement with Chief Collision Technology, a Vehicle Services Group (VSG) brand, naming AirPro as a provider of services for its Mosaic ADT (Advanced Diagnostic Technology) automated ADAS calibration system.

VSG, part of Dover Corporation’s Engineered Products segment, delivers ADAS calibration solutions through their Mosaic system using a Calibration as a Service (CaaS) model. In the CaaS model VSG provides the calibration tools and an onsite technician at large collision repair facilities, fleet services and vehicle auction locations.

“We researched remote providers through our broad customer base and AirPro’s name continually was named as a