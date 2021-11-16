Nominations Open for 2022 Most Influential Women Awards

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened nominations for the prestigious 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2022 WIN Educational Conference, set for spring 2022. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the United States and Canada are welcome.

“It is with excitement that WIN enters a new year of plans to honor the Most Influential Women in the collision industry. These are women who go above and beyond their job roles to influence