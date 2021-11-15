National Average Gas Price Dips Slightly

According to AAA, consumers caught a little break as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny since last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days.

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

According to new