Classic Collision Acquires 8 Collision Repair Centers in Southern California

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Platinum Collision Centers in southern California. The acquisition will make Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region with a footprint of 24 centers throughout Southern California. The firm has 163 locations in 11 states.

“This company delivers the very best to customers. This move to partner with Classic Collision will do just that,” said Tom Gregg, owner and founder of Platinum Collision Centers.

“This acquisition is key for our growing California footprint and strengthens our ability to service more of the Inland Empire community. We are very pleased to