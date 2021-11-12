Uni-Select Reports Sales Up Over 7% in Third Quarter Compared to 2020

FinishMaster third quarter sales were $174.9 million, also up 7%.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) reported consolidated sales in its third quarter ended September 30 of $426.1 million, up 7.8%, driven by organic growth of 3.9% primarily resulting from increased demand and prices as global markets continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 14.8% to $35.3 million or 8.3% of sales from $30.8 million or 7.8% of sales in 2020, as a result of improvements in gross margin and a reduction in operating costs; Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.1% to $42.3 million or