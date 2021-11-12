National Auto Body Council Announces New Board Members

At the 2021 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing five members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed two new members to the National Auto Body Council Board.

Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions

Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group

The re-elected board members include: