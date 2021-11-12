CollisionWeek

Linden Wicklund Named Executive Director of AASP-MN

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced that Linden Wicklund has been selected as the association’s executive director following the retirement of longtime leader, Judell Anderson, CAE, at the end of the year. Wickund will transition into the role working alongside Anderson starting on November 29.

The association undertook a thorough and extensive search process led by a six-member Search Committee of current and former board members.  After retaining a search firm, conducting initial interviews, assessments and final-round interviews, the committee identified Linden as a standout among the

