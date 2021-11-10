CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lemonade To Acquire Auto Insurer Metromile

Lemonade To Acquire Auto Insurer Metromile

By Leave a Comment

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced an agreement to acquire Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), the data science company focused on auto insurance, in an all-stock transaction that implies a fully diluted equity value of approximately $500 million, or just over $200 million net of cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Metromile shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1.

According to the company, while Lemonade has been at the forefront of using big data and AI in home and pet insurance, Metromile has been trailblazing a parallel path for car insurance. Metromile’s car-mounted precision sensors took over 400 million

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey