FHWA and NHTSA Announce Crash Responder Training Program for Safety Week

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) Administration marked the beginning of Crash Responder Safety Week on Monday by spotlighting the training offered by the FHWA for first responders.

Designed by and for responders, the Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training helps teams of police, firefighters, highway workers, and emergency medical and towing personnel ensure safe and effective coordination at a crash scene.

Crash Responder Safety Week is a national effort to both protect responders who are at the scene of highway crashes and remind the public of their responsibility to use caution when driving near roadside incidents involving emergency personnel.

This year’s theme for November 8-14 is Slow Down, Move Over, Be Safe.

“Crash Responder Safety Week is a great time to remind all drivers about their role to keep responders safe,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The free training also allows responders to step back from the job of helping others to make sure they know the best practices to protect themselves.”

In the TIM training, responders learn a common set of effective practices, including quick clearance techniques that improve communications and reduce the amount of time needed to remain on scene. To date, more 500,000 responders have been trained with the program, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The training goes hand-in-hand with TIM tools, technologies, and policies to improve the safety of responders.

“When you’re driving and see first responders on the side of the road, remember: Slow Down, Move Over, Be Safe,” said Dr. Steve Cliff, Acting Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “NHTSA encourages all responders to complete this vital training and learn important strategies for protecting themselves on the job.”