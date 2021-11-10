Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Rivian Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Company will raise $11.9 billion to fund expansion.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 153,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $78.00 per share, valuing the company at over $77 billion In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,950,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Rivian’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today, under the ticker symbol “RIVN.” The offering is expected to close on November 15 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Rivian, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rivian, are expected to be approximately $11.9 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Allen & Company LLC, BofA Securities, Mizuho Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as additional book-running managers for the offering. Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Wedbush Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.