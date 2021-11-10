Boyd Group Reports Sales of Over $490 Million in Third Quarter

Sales were up 28.4% over last year. Same store sales up 10.7%. Labor shortage and parts supply issues constrain ability to meet demand.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD.TO) today announced sales increased by 28.4% to $490.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, up from $381.7 million in the same period of 2020, including same-store sales increases of 10.7%, recognizing the same number of selling and production days in the U.S. and Canada in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020. Same-store sales increases in Canada were much lower than same-store sales increases
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.