Boyd Group Reports Sales of Over $490 Million in Third Quarter

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD.TO) today announced sales increased by 28.4% to $490.2 million in the third quarter ended September 30, up from $381.7 million in the same period of 2020, including same-store sales increases of 10.7%, recognizing the same number of selling and production days in the U.S. and Canada in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020. Same-store sales increases in Canada were much lower than same-store sales increases