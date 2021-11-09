Tony Molla Announces Retirement from ASA

Tony Molla, vice president of Industry Relations at the Automotive Service Association (ASA), will retire from the organization at the end of the year.
“My plans to retire have been in the works for some time now,” Molla said, “I’ve been blessed to work with some of the highest-performing teams in the industry during my career, and my time with ASA is no exception. As I move into what’s next, I will cherish the many friendships I’ve encountered
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.