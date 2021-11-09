NICB VINCheck Service Enhanced With Photo Search Capability

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, proudly announces an upgrade to its popular VINCheck service. A new photo feature allows users to take a picture of the vehicle identification number with any camera-ready device, and VINCheck will take care of the rest.

“Cars damaged in floods or in accidents and then carefully restored could be hiding some very unsafe parts, placing drivers, passengers, and others on the road at risk,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. “NICB’s free VINCheck tool helps car shoppers check