LexisNexis Analysis Shows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Are Reducing Loss Costs

Report shows lower auto claims frequency and loss costs on ADAS equipped vehicles.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced a new analysis of the relationship between Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and U.S. auto insurance claims, which counters common insurance industry sentiment that ADAS repair costs offset ADAS loss cost benefits.

The results are featured in the new white paper, True Impact of ADAS Features on Insurance Claim Severity Revealed, which examines the effect of ADAS on claim severity in a multivariate setting. The findings represent the second half of a two-part study that also examined the relationship between ADAS

