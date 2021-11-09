CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Northern Florida

Crash Champions, LLC announced today it has acquired Florida-based Sunbeam Autobody, consisting of two Jacksonville, Fla. locations – a 56,000 square foot facility at 5200 Sunbeam Road and a 15,000 square foot facility at 7135 Atlantic Boulevard. With the addition of Sunbeam, Crash now has 15 locations across the state of Florida.

Crash Champions logo“Sunbeam represents a very exciting addition to our growing footprint in Florida, having established itself as the largest privately owned autobody repair shop serving Jacksonville since its founding in 1983,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their talented professionals have the certifications, training and technology

