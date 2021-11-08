Maaco Named a Top Franchise for Veterans

Maaco has once again been named one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans this year by Entrepreneur magazine. In their October/November issue, Entrepreneur ranked Maaco 16th among veteran supportive franchises in the U.S. The entire list can be viewed here.

Maaco has a longstanding history of supporting the nation’s veterans and active-duty military, with many franchise owners who are veterans themselves.

Maaco franchisee Joe Houghton served 21 years as a Captain in the U.S. Army National Guard and now owns a Maaco franchise in West Springfield, MA. He belongs to and works with, several organizations in his area to