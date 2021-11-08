CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta, Canada

CSN Taber located in southern Alberta, is the newest location added to CSN Collision Centres nationwide network of collision repair facilities.

“I’m passionate about what we do because when people are upset about their experience with a collision and damage to their property, you get to be a source of comfort to them,” CSN Taber manager, Trevor Ecklund said.

The operation, formerly Taber Collision, has operated in the community since 1976.

“The way the staff at CSN Taber run the business and treat their customers makes them the perfect fit for Team Alberta,” CSN Western Sales Manager, Kari Barton said.