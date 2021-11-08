CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina

Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina

By Leave a Comment

Multiple shop operator now has 155 centers in 11 states.

Classic Collision, LLC, the collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Ga., announced November 5, the acquisition of two collision repair centers in North Carolina. Classic acquired two Certified Collision Services repair centers located in Matthews and Monroe, N.C.

Classic Collision Inc. logoClassic Collision now operates a total of 155 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

“We are excited for Classic Collision to carry on what our company started, which is to produce high quality repairs and customer service,” said Mark Tantillo, former

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey