Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC, the collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Ga., announced November 5, the acquisition of two collision repair centers in North Carolina. Classic acquired two Certified Collision Services repair centers located in Matthews and Monroe, N.C.

Classic Collision now operates a total of 155 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

“We are excited for Classic Collision to carry on what our company started, which is to produce high quality repairs and customer service,” said Mark Tantillo, former