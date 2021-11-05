Progressive’s Ninth Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway Marks 800 Vehicles Donated to Military Families Since 2013

For the ninth consecutive year, Progressive Insurance will host its annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway on November 9, 2021. Ahead of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families, along with five military-related organizations, will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

Once again, Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with