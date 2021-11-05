NABC January Board Meeting and Recycled Rides Moves to Phoenix

The National Auto Body Council announced it will move its Winter Board Meeting to join with other collision repair industry meetings in Phoenix the week of January 17. The featured events will include the January 2022 NABC Board of Directors meeting on January 18 and a planned NABC Recycled Rides presentation.

“Each year, we are honored to join forces with the Collision Industry Conference to host Collision Industry Week to kick off the year,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council. “We’re disappointed we couldn’t continue our traditional golf event in Palm Springs in 2022,