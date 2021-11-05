CollisionWeek

California Color Source Introduces a 4-Part Estimatics Training Program

California Color Source, an independent paint, body and equipment (PBE) distributor servicing Northern California, announced that they are implementing an Estimating Performance Program with their clients.

The slide pictured above is from the new California Color Source a 4-Part Estimatics Training Program.

The program is focused on adding additional refinish and body labor operations that are not included in the estimating platforms.

“Our goal when working with a client is to add a minimum of 1-2 hours on average per R.O. of refinish and the same for body labor,” said the training team at CCS in a press release.  “The

