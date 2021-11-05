Allstate Says Supply Chain Disruptions Impacting Auto Insurance Collision Repair and Total Loss Costs in Third Quarter

Insurer reports auto frequency above last year, but below pre-pandemic levels. Severity up on higher repair costs and used vehicle price increases.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported total revenues of $12.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021 increased 16.9% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting higher earned premiums from National General, Allstate brand homeowners premium growth and increased net investment income. Protection Services revenues also increased, reflecting a 23.9% increase for Allstate Protection Plans compared to the prior year quarter.

Net income was $508 million in the third quarter of 2021 decreased $618 million compared to