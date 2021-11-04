Service King Donates $45,000 to Cornerstone Ranch

Charity golf tournament donations support residential community created for adults with special needs.

Service King Collision is carrying onits tradition of supporting local communities by fundraising for various organizations at its annual Charity Golf Tournament.

On Oct. 12, Service King held its 26th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Cowboys Golf Club, where 144 golfers came together at the Dallas course to raise funds for local nonprofits. This year, as part of Service King’s 45th anniversary and vision of “building for tomorrow,” the collision repair operator presented a $45,000 check to Cornerstone Ranch – a residential community created for adults with special needs to live an abundant life – following the tournament.

“For 45 years, Service King has had a steadfast passion to help others,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “Cornerstone Ranch is a local McKinney nonprofit organization that we’re proud to partner with and join their efforts in enriching the lives of people with special needs in our community. We’re also extremely grateful for our loyal business partners and golfers that came out to show their support at this year’s tournament. We look forward to continuing to live out our mission of ‘building for tomorrow’ by continuing to donate to organizations that empower the communities we serve.”

For the past 26 years, Service King’s annual Charity Golf Tournament has benefitted a variety of local nonprofit organizations.