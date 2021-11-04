Registration Open for ABPA Annual Meeting May 3-6 in Newport Beach, California

The 2022 Annual Meeting & Trade show of the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will be held May 3-May 6, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach located in Newport Beach, Calif. The event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives, and collision repair companies. In addition to the ABPA’s business meetings, the event features keynote speakers who will discuss legislative, legal and management topics, as well as educational breakout sessions.

More details and online registration for the event can be found at the ABPA’s website.

Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room