Half of Collision Repair Facilities Reported Improved Sales in September Compared to Last Year

Long-term unfilled positions at 20-year record high. Concerns that new insurance claims processes are impacting estimator retention and recruitment.

Collision repair facility operators continue to see improved sales compared to the last year, but the percentage reporting higher sales declined to just over half of respondents overall. Collision repair facilities reported higher sales across 50.1% of respondents in September, down from 66.7% in August and 59.5% in June. The highest level occurred in May at 72.0% of respondents when compared to the weak sales during May 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

It is important to note that stay-at-home