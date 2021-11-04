CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group Showcases Collision Repair Careers at Lincoln Technical Vocational College

CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group Showcases Collision Repair Careers at Lincoln Technical Vocational College

By Leave a Comment

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group is continuing its support for the future of the collision repair industry with its ongoing sponsorship of Lincoln Technical Vocational College over the past decade. Recently, CARSTAR hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair.

Some 150 students and 30 vendor sponsors attended the Fall Career Fair event at the Lincoln Tech campus. The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group hosted a booth where students played “Guess the Estimate” to win prizes and talked with CARSTAR collision repair professionals about opportunities in the field. Each student received a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey