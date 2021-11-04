CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group Showcases Collision Repair Careers at Lincoln Technical Vocational College

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group is continuing its support for the future of the collision repair industry with its ongoing sponsorship of Lincoln Technical Vocational College over the past decade. Recently, CARSTAR hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair.

Some 150 students and 30 vendor sponsors attended the Fall Career Fair event at the Lincoln Tech campus. The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group hosted a booth where students played “Guess the Estimate” to win prizes and talked with CARSTAR collision repair professionals about opportunities in the field. Each student received a