I-CAR Announces Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Award Recipients

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the 2020 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Memorial I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Kenny Hall (l) received the Jeff Silver Award from John VanAlstyne, I-CAR CEO & President.

The Jeff Silver Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, was awarded to Kenny Hall of State Farm Insurance, in Worthington, Ohio. Kenny has been recognized as Platinum since March, 2004. He not only

