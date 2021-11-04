Amica Mutual Expands Relationship with CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced today an extension of its relationship with Amica Mutual Insurance Company. From first notice of loss to resolution, Amica will leverage CCC’s advanced AI and mobile solutions to meet the evolving needs of its policyholders.

“Amica has built its reputation by delivering exceptional claims experiences to our customers,” said Hank Huling, Assistant Vice President at Amica. “By embracing innovation, we continue to advance this commitment and grow our business. CCC’s proven AI and technology platform will play a central role in elevating and accelerating decision-making across the claims process, and we’re excited to put these