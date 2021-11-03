Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 3 Million Scans

Mitchell today announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has exceeded 3 million total scans. Introduced in 2017 as the first diagnostic system designed exclusively for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, the platform surpassed 1 million scans in 2019, 2 million in 2020 and 3.2 million in October 2021.

“Mitchell is committed to supporting collision repairers as they navigate the challenges brought on by advancements in vehicle technology,” said Alex Landau, senior manager of repair products at Mitchell. “Our Mitchell Diagnostics platform addresses those challenges. Through the introduction of new aftermarket and OEM diagnostic tools, combined with forward-thinking integrations