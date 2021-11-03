CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 3 Million Scans

Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 3 Million Scans

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell today announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has exceeded 3 million total scans. Introduced in 2017 as the first diagnostic system designed exclusively for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, the platform surpassed 1 million scans in 2019, 2 million in 2020 and 3.2 million in October 2021.

“Mitchell is committed to supporting collision repairers as they navigate the challenges brought on by advancements in vehicle technology,” said Alex Landau, senior manager of repair products at Mitchell. “Our Mitchell Diagnostics platform addresses those challenges. Through the introduction of new aftermarket and OEM diagnostic tools, combined with forward-thinking integrations

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey