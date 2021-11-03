CollisionWeek

Jeff Kritzer Elected to Third Term as Automotive Lift Institute Chairman

Longtime Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors participant Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, California) was elected to a third one-year term as chairman of the board at the organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected to a new three-year term. He joins returning board members Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, Georgia), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland),

