Jeff Kritzer Elected to Third Term as Automotive Lift Institute Chairman

Longtime Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors participant Jeff Kritzer of BendPak (Santa Paula, California) was elected to a third one-year term as chairman of the board at the organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected to a new three-year term. He joins returning board members Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America (Marietta, Georgia), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland),