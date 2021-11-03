CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Northern Ireland

Fix Auto UK Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Northern Ireland

By Leave a Comment

After almost 16 years, Fix Auto UK announced it finally has a presence in Northern Ireland with the appointment of Fix Auto Lagan Side.

(L-R) Fix Auto UK’s Business Development Manager Martin Willis, Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director Ian Pugh alongside new Franchisee Partner Greer Gardiner, his father Frank and Bodyshop Manager Dave White.

Prolific collision repairer Greer Gardiner who runs the family-owned business in County Down, is the first in the region to officially join the network, ensuring that for the first time since the Fix Auto concept was brought from Canada to Britain in 2005, the network can

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey