Driven Brands Expands to Over 300 Car Washes in the U.S. Following Acquisition of 16 Locations

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced the acquisition of its 100th car wash since entering the business in August 2020 with the acquisition of the International Car Wash Group. This milestone highlights the speed at which Driven Brands is expanding in one of its newest business segments. This brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Washes in the U.S. to over 300.

Driven Brands most recently acquired Magic Tunnel Car Wash, which operates 16 sites across Ohio, West Virginia, and Georgia. Magic Tunnel has a strong wash club subscriber base, aligning with Driven Brands’ overall customer data