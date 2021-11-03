Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Cleveland, Ohio Market

Marks fifth transaction in the Cleveland area this year.

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired VIP Autobody, an officially certified Collision Care Provider located at 5178 Richmond Road, located at in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

The addition of VIP Autobody is the 5th transaction that the Company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area in 2021, following the July acquisitions of Ohio Collision Group, Car-Tech Akron and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 17 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“I am thrilled to welcome everyone at VIP