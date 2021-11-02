CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent for Auggie ADAS Calibration System

AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent for Auggie ADAS Calibration System

By Leave a Comment

AirPro Diagnostics announced the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the company’s ADAS calibration technology, Auggie, for patent protection.

Auggie performs forward facing camera (FFC) ADAS calibrations. It is completely mobile and does not require sophisticated measuring or a highly skilled technician at the shop. Auggie eliminates traditional calibration space and lighting requirements. It was designed for use in parking lots and does not require the shop to have physical targets. 

“After nearly three years of development and in-depth testing, we are proud to receive patent approval,” stated Josh McFarlin, Executive VP Operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “Auggie

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey