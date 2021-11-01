WIN Kicks Off the 2022 Sponsorship Campaign

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) kicked off its 2022 sponsorship campaign on October 25, focusing on building out a community of supporters through expanded memberships and event participation for all sponsor members.

Through research, WIN learned that its sponsors wanted their team members to be more engaged with WIN and bring the WIN mission back to their organizations through both education and mentoring.

“WIN Sponsors have long supported our organization and this year’s increases in complimentary membership and event passes make it easier for supporters to connect women to the power of the WIN network – furthering our shared goal