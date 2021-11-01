CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Announces Direct Support of Honda OEM Scanning

Opus IVS Announces Direct Support of Honda OEM Scanning

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced will have the freedom to choose the type of OEM service that best meets their needs all through a single device. Technicians will now have the option for Honda and Acura vehicles to choose between performing the OEM scans themselves using the Honda Diagnostics Cloud or use Opus’ OEM remote tech assist service through the DriveSafe device.

Opus IVS logoAccording to Opus IVS President Brian Herron, “Opus recognizes the importance of OEM scans especially for OEM certified collision repair facilities. We are committed to providing shops with solutions that streamline processes and eliminate barriers. We are excited that American

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey