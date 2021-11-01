Gas Prices Post Smallest Increase in a Month

AAA reports that he national average price for a gallon today is $3.40, but the two-cent rise over last week is the smallest weekly increase in a month. Today’s price is 21 cents more than a month ago and $1.27 more than a year ago, and 79 cents more than in 2019.

News that Iranian oil, which has not been sold globally in large quantities since 2018, may return to the world market coupled with an OPEC+ meeting on November 4 via videoconference, is increasing market volatility, but slowing pump price increases, at least for now.

“We have finally seen