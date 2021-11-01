CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Chris Chesney Named Vice President of Training & Organizational Development at Repairify

Chris Chesney Named Vice President of Training & Organizational Development at Repairify

By Leave a Comment

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook”), announced it has hired automotive training and development veteran Chris Chesney as its new Vice President of Training & Organizational Development to establish a comprehensive training initiative for customers, industry partners, employees and the network of technicians throughout the global Repairify ecosystem.

Chris Chesney was named Vice President of Training & Organizational Development at Repairify.

“Chris Chesney is widely regarded as one of the greatest educators in the automotive industry. He has the experience of building and growing some of the most successful automotive training organizations in the automotive industry,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey