Chris Chesney Named Vice President of Training & Organizational Development at Repairify

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook”), announced it has hired automotive training and development veteran Chris Chesney as its new Vice President of Training & Organizational Development to establish a comprehensive training initiative for customers, industry partners, employees and the network of technicians throughout the global Repairify ecosystem.

“Chris Chesney is widely regarded as one of the greatest educators in the automotive industry. He has the experience of building and growing some of the most successful automotive training organizations in the automotive industry,”