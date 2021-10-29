CollisionWeek

Maaco Joins Defense Department Military Spouse Employment Partnership

On October 26, Maaco joined the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a virtual ceremony. Maaco joins 45 new partners to MSEP – bringing the number of employers to 544.

MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 200,000 military spouses.

The induction ceremony featured Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, who provided welcome remarks. When it launched, MSEP was part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative. The MSEP continues to be

