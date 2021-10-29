LKQ Corporation Reports Third Quarter Revenue Up 8.2% to $3.3 Billion

Sales were up compared to 2020 pandemic impact, but key measures that influence its business such as repairable claims remain below 2019 levels. Supply chain crisis creating acquisition opportunities.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) reported Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 8.2% as compared to $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020. According to the company, the third quarter growth reflected the comparison to the pandemic impact during the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, parts and services organic revenue increased 4.0%, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures